Only Stupid Soldiers Can Plan Coup In Nigeria Now – IBB

It is only stupid soldiers that can plan a coup in Nigeria, according to a former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

IBB as he is fondly called, claimed the mindset of soldiers have changed over time unlike before where coups were the order of the day.

According to him, military coups are no longer acceptable in Africa as the continent has embraced democracy.

“I can tell you no that only a stupid soldier will think of a coup d’état because this is outside their head, it is no longer in their psyche,” he told Channels TV.

“It is no longer acceptable in Africa and in the world generally, so he is intelligent enough to know that if he stages a coup, the country will be ostracised in the world community of nations. There can be an uprising in your own country, so it’s no longer fashionable.”

He added: “You cannot convince me that this country should break; I wouldn’t talk to you for a long time because I know people died trying to keep the country one, so my generation will insist this country remains one.

“There are 200 million people in this country and there are some people in my generation and the one after mine, who will always believe in this country and those generations, will move this country towards the required objective.”