Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Jan. 14th, 2020

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has alleged that his detractors are planning to use the supreme court to pull him down.

Political instability, crude oil price and production, among others, would determine the fate of Nigeria’s economy, according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Concise News reports that the NSE Chief Executive Officer Oscar Onyema predicted this on Monday when he also listed the global economy as one of the factors that would shape Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Finance Bill 2019, which was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly in November, 2019, into law. Concise News understands that the new law, alongside the 2020 Budget, is aimed at reforming Nigeria’s tax system to align with global best practices.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeals from the governorship elections in Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Plateau and, Sokoto to Tuesday. Concise News reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, adjourned the hearing on the back of a couple of setbacks.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered the suspension of the hearing of the governorship appeals from six states of the federation. Concise News understands that the CJN gave the order in order to decongest the Supreme Court.

A former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has admitted Nigerians have not been fully reconciled following the civil war which ravaged the country between 1967-1970. Concise News reports that Babangida said this recently where he noted that efforts made to reconcile Nigerians after the war did not yield the much-needed results because they were inconsistent.

The Supreme Court will on Monday deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the governor of Imo state. Concise News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha winner of the March 9 governorship election in Imo.

Professor of Political Economics and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria would have disintegrated if the Biafra Civil war was fought in the present day. According to Utomi, Nigeria may not exist if Biafra was fought today due to the recognition given by the international community to self-determination.

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, says she is anticipating another of her personal projects after the initial one that caused backlash. Hanan, a first-class graduate of photography from a UK university, recently flew to Bauchi state for a private engagement using the presidential jet.

Barcelona have announced the sacking of Ernesto Valverde after two-and-a-half years at the Nou Camp, with Quique Setien taking over until June 2022. Valverde becomes the first manager to be sacked by Barcelona mid-season since Louis van Gaal was dismissed in January 2003.

