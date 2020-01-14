Home » Make Kano Your Second Home, Emir Sanusi Tells VP Osinbajo

Make Kano Your Second Home, Emir Sanusi Tells VP Osinbajo

By - 2 days ago on January 14, 2020
Yemi Osinbajo (source: State House)

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II on Monday told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to consider Kano State as his second home.

Concise News reports that Emir Sanusi said this as Osinbajo paid homage to him at his palace while on an official visit to Kano State to commission the Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Sabon Gari and the Tijjani Hashim Flyover.

Also, Osinbajo was in Kano for the foundation-laying ceremony and inspection of some projects by Governor Umar Ganduje.

While speaking during the visit, Emir Sanusi lauded Osinbajo for always visiting Kano, adding that it showed how important the state is to the Nigerian government.

“He is always welcome in Kano,” Sanusi said about Osinbajo. This is as the monarch commended Ganduje for his development strides in Kano, adding that it has uplifted the standard of living.

