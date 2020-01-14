M.I Makes Shocking Revelation About Having Children

The significance that African society places on raising children is on the high side and it may sound strange to many when someone like rapper M.I declares he won’t be having any.

The rapper made the declaration in a tweet on Monday, while reacting to a clip where a young man alongside his friends dressed in military outfit played a “World War III” prank on his parents, to see their reaction.

The parents who were asleep when their son and friends barged in were seen filled with so much fears as their hearts beat really fast.

In his reaction, M.I said that was one of the reasons he decided not to have children.

“And this is why I shall not be having any children” he tweeted.

