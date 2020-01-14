As part of activities geared towards his 49th year on throne, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has installed fuji star, Wasiu Ayide aka K1 De Ultimate as the Mayegun of Yoruba land.

Concise News reports that K1 is the first to be crowned Mayegun in Yoruba land, after Alaafin had hinted him on the idea about 11 years ago.

The installation ceremony which was held at the Alaafin’s palace, Oyo state on Monday, witnessed the presence of prominent Nigerians such as: Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, veteran actor Bolaji Amusan among others.

In his remarks, K1 De Ultimate said he now stands for the interest of the Yorubas , while assuring them of his readiness to play his roles actively.

“I give thanks to God almighty for deeming me fit. I thank Kabiyesi Alaafin and all our royal fathers for supporting me on this occasion. The responsibility that I am given is about the unity of Yoruba.

“The music part of me is on one side while the Mayegun part of me is another side. Henceforth, I stand for the interest of the Yoruba nation.

“About 11 years ago when Kabiyesi first muted the idea of installing me with the title, he sent me back midway apparently so that I can go for more tutelage. He sent me to learn about more rudiments of life. I am better off today.

Watch videos below