Dancer and cross-dresser James Brown, aka “they Didn’t caught me”, has said he made a mistake by first declaring that he was HIV positive.

Concise News reports that Brown came into limelight when he was paraded by the police on national television two years ago, along with some other young men.

The police had arrested them on claims that they were gay; after which he told them that he was born HIV.

But in an Instagram post, the dancer wonders why people think he carries the virus, stating that he only lied to save himself at the time.

“I don’t know why people think that I am HIV positive, the simple mistake I did trying to save myself is hunting me” Brown wrote.