Governorship Appeals: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing From Kano, Imo Others

By - 2 days ago on January 14, 2020
Supreme Court of Nigeria. File Photo

The Supreme Court has resumed the hearing of the governorship appeals from Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau states.

The apex court had on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeals on the back of a couple of setbacks.

Justice Tanko Muhammad had earlier ordered the suspension of the hearing in order to decongest the court.

It was also learned that a member of the panel had fallen sick.

But the CJN later said the sick member had been attended to, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo) as winners of the March elections.

More to come…

