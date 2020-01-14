Governorship Appeals: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing From Kano, Imo Others

The Supreme Court has resumed the hearing of the governorship appeals from Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau states.

The apex court had on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeals on the back of a couple of setbacks.

Justice Tanko Muhammad had earlier ordered the suspension of the hearing in order to decongest the court.

It was also learned that a member of the panel had fallen sick.