EPL: Leicester City Seriously Missing Wilfred Ndidi – Ex-International

Leicester City are missing the services of Wilfred Ndidi, according to former Nigerian international and Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medalist Joseph Dosu.

Concise News reports that Ndidi had a knee injury last week and will be out of action for about four weeks with the Foxes losing 2-1 against Southampton in a Premier League tie, Saturday.

Although the player has successfully undergone surgery and recuperating, Dosu believes Leicester City will find it hard without the former U-17 World Cup winner.

“There is no doubt that Wilfred Ndidi was greatly missed in the heart of the midfield by Leicester City against Southampton,” Dosu told Soccernet.

“The Foxes midfield gave the Southampton players much room to operate without making any compact tackles. They missed Ndidi’s timely tackles and ability to run with the ball to set up his teammates into goal-scoring positions.

“Having said that, I am not taking anything away from Southampton as they played like a wounded lion and deservedly got the maximum point.”

Ndidi,23, has featured in 20 Premier League ties this season and also has two goals to his credit before his most recent injury.