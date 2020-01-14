Barcelona Confirm Valverde’s Sack, Name Successor

Barcelona have announced the sacking of Ernesto Valverde after two-and-a-half years at the Nou Camp, with Quique Setien taking over until June 2022.

Valverde becomes the first manager to be sacked by Barcelona mid-season since Louis van Gaal was dismissed in January 2003.

Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/zrIgB1sW2e — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

Barcelona are currently ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on goal difference but were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

They are through to the Champions League knockout stages, where they will face Napoli in the Round of 16 in February.

Valverde, a former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia head coach, replaced Luis Enrique in 2017 and won back-to-back league titles during his time in charge.

Setien, 61, has had recent success in La Liga, guiding Las Palmas to survival in 2015, before taking Real Betis into Europe in 2018.

He led Betis to wins over Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid last season, but was sacked at the end of the campaign.