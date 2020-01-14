Armed Robbers Raid IBB

The popular IBB market in Suleja town of Niger state, north-central Nigeria, was Monday evening raided by a gang of armed robbers who shot one person in the process.
The robbers, according to a Daily Trust report, arrived the area some minutes before 7:00pm, parked their vehicle at the back of the market and went straight into a shop that sells mobile phones in the plaza, popularly known as Murada.
“Nobody was aware of what was taking place inside the shop as they carried out every thing secretly,” the paper quoted a source as saying.
A member of the Suleja vigilante group said they had yet to report for night duty when the incident took place.
