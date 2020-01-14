APC Speaks On Dino Melaye, Saraki, Others Returning To Party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will welcome members of the party who dumped it before the 2019 elections for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News understands that the APC said it would, however, accept them back to the party if they are ready to buy into the plans of the party.

In 2018, prominent member of the APC like a former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Dino Melaye; governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and, a former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo among others, left the party for the PDP.

According to a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), following the loss of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election, some of the politicians want to return to the ruling party.

The NWC member who craved anonymity did not also mention the names of those ready to return to the APC but told Daily Independent that “Nigerians will see for themselves in the coming days.

“Some of these bigwigs who left the APC for PDP are already negotiating to find their ways back into our party. This may be due to a number of factors but primarily it may be connected to the dismal performance of their party in last year’s general elections and recently the Kogi and Bayelsa polls.”

On if it has nothing to do with threats by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he said, “That is not true. It may be because of just wanting to belong to the mainstream political party. No reasonable politician will desire to stay in a party that is out of power except you are very principled.

“Also, it may be due to appointments or other political patronages. But I don’t think it has to do with EFCC or corruption cases because they have seen from the case of Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor, that President Muhammadu Buhari has zero-tolerance for corruption and if you are indicted and found guilty, no amount of APC membership can save you from going to jail.”