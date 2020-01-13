What Serena Williams Did After Ending Title Drought

Former world number one Serena Williams has donated the prize money she received for winning the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, to the Australian bushfire relief fund.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner won her first title in three years by defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula to win the women’s singles final.

The title is the first Williams has won since becoming a mother to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017.

And after her win, it was revealed she is donating her $43,000 winner’s money in an effort to help combat the bushfires causing destruction across Australia.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, confirmed his wife’s donation on Instagram.

“What a start to the decade, @serenawilliams. We’re all so proud of you,” the Reddit co-founder wrote.

“And just when I think I can’t possibly be more proud, you donate all your prize money to fight the #australianbushfires.”

It is understood that the Australian bushfires have damaged or destroyed approximately 3,000 homes since September, with reports that no fewer than 28 people and an estimated one billion animals have been killed.