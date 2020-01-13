What Buhari Said About Late Sultan Al-Said Of Oman

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al-Said of Oman as a peacemaker, noting that his contributions to peace in the troubled Middle East will not be forgotten.

President Buhari was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu that the death of Al-Saad is “a great loss not only to his country, but also the entire humanity”.

Buhari also commended the late Omani ruler for transforming his once poor country into a modern state.

“The promotion of peace is one of the most important contributions we can make for humanity, and I am pleased that the late Sultan Qaboos dedicated his life to this worthy cause,”

“Apart from his contributions to peace in the Middle East, the late Omani ruler had also transformed his once poor country into a modern state. His record was so remarkable that he would be remembered for years to come.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the government and people of Oman as well as the family of the deceased.

“May his soul rest in peace. May Allah grant him paradise and reward his good deeds. May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss”.

Sultan Qaboos, who ruled for half a century, came to power in 1970 when he overthrew his father in a coup with British support.

As a young man, he attended Britain’s elite Sandhurst Royal Military Academy, after which he joined a British infantry battalion in Germany.

As ruler, Qaboos modernised his country but also forged a broader role as a go-between in regional and international crises.

Under his reign, Oman refrained from taking sides in the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar as well as a military intervention in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.