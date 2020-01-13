Transfer: ‘Big Mistake’ Man United Made In Bruno Fernandes’ Negotiation

Manchester United’s decision to try and include Angel Gomes in the deal to acquire the services of in-demand Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has backfired – and the young Englishman will now surely leave for nothing in the summer.

As per a report on Express UK, Gomes was offered to Sporting to facilitate Fernandes’ move to Manchester, but the Primeira Liga giants declined.

In the wake of that transfer strategy, United now look set to lose the talented 19-year-old.

With his current deal expiring at the end of this season, United – as things stand – look set to lose the highly-rated youngster for free.

Barcelona and Juventus are believed to be among Gomes’ suitors

Ceteris paribus, Sporting Lisbon skipper, Fernandes will be a Manchester United player this month.

United are widely reported to have agreed personal terms with the Portuguese.

The things remaining are mainly related to club matters, which will make everything official.

Meanwhile, United could be forced to give Nemanja Matic a new deal to cope with their injury crisis in midfield.

The Serbian, 31, has just six months remaining on his contract and is free to discuss terms with other teams in January. His departure from the club has long been on the cards but United could now make a U-turn given their current strife.

According to the Sun, United have told Matic’s representatives that they intend to trigger his 12-month extension.