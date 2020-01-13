Super Cup: What Zidane Said As Real Madrid Claim Trophy

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has commended his players for their resilience after they saw off Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Concise News reported that the match ended barren after normal and extra time with Madrid going on to win the encounter 4-1 during the penalty shootout.

This is the first crown Zidane has won after rejoining the Santiago Bernabeu team in March 2019; he has also never lost a final in his time in Spain, winning all nine.

While speaking after the match, the former French captain, while hailing his players, admitted that the match was not easy.

“I don’t know, it’s just this club,” Zidane told reporters when asked for the secret to the success. “We always want to win, although this one wasn’t easy. We had to have patience.

“At half-time, we were a little annoyed because we didn’t know how we could score. We were up against a good team. You have to believe until the end and that’s what we’ve done.”