Home » Special Advance Week 28 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

Special Advance Week 28 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

By - 52 minutes ago on January 13, 2020
uk football soccer pools fixtures games matches results 2019 2020 week 28 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend classified today pool agents 2020

Pepe scored the opener in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year Day. Image: Twitter@afcstuff

This is the special advance week 28 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News had published the week 27 2020 pool fixtures, results and draws here as well as the coupon information.

Week 28 2020 Pool; Coupon Information 

To enable you to forecast for your sure draws and results for week 28 2020 pool fixtures, kindly see the following coupon information:

EKO: 15

LKO: None

Panel: None

Void: 10

Sunday match: 13

Saturday match: All except NO.13

Week 28 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Games

Below are the special advance UK football pool fixtures and games for week 28 2020:

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Arsenal         Sheff Utd.
2 Brighton         Aston V.
3 Man City         Crystal P.
4 Norwich         Bournemouth
5 Southampton         Wolves
6 West Ham         Everton
7 Birmingham         Cardiff
8 Bristol C.         Barnsley
9 Derby         Hull
10 Fulham         Middlesboro Void
11 Huddersfield         Brentford
12 Millwall         Reading
13 Nott’m For.         Luton Sunday
14 Preston         Charlton
15 Q.P.R.         Leeds EKO
16 Sheff Wed.         Blackburn
17 Swansea         Wigan
18 West Brom         Stoke
19 Accrington         Southend
20 Wimbledon         Peterboro
21 Bolton         Portsmouth
22 Doncaster         Coventry
23 Fleetwood         Shrewsbury
24 Gillingham         Oxford Utd.
25 Lincoln         Blackpool
26 Milton K.D.         Sunderland
27 Rotherham         Bristol R.
28 Tranmere         Ipswich
29 Wycombe         Rochdale
30 Bradford C.         Scunthorpe
31 Cambridge U.         Stevenage
32 Colchester         Macclesfield
33 Crewe         Cheltenham
34 Forest G.         Salford C.
35 Grimsby         Exeter
36 Newport Co.         Swindon
37 Northampton         Morecambe
38 Oldham         Carlisle
39 Plymouth         Mansfield
40 Port Vale         Leyton O.
41 Walsall         Crawley
42 Aldershot         Chorley
43 Barnet         Dagenham
44 Barrow         Bromley
45 Eastleigh         Chesterfield
46 Ebbsfleet         Harrogate
47 Fylde         Torquay
48 Halifax         Maidenhead
49 Notts Co.         Dover

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.