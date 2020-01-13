Special Advance Week 28 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

This is the special advance week 28 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.
Concise News had published the week 27 2020 pool fixtures, results and draws here as well as the coupon information.
Week 28 2020 Pool; Coupon Information
To enable you to forecast for your sure draws and results for week 28 2020 pool fixtures, kindly see the following coupon information:
EKO: 15
LKO: None
Panel: None
Void: 10
Sunday match: 13
Saturday match: All except NO.13
Week 28 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Games
Below are the special advance UK football pool fixtures and games for week 28 2020:
|#
|Advance Coupon Fixtures
|Result
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Sheff Utd.
|2
|Brighton
|Aston V.
|3
|Man City
|Crystal P.
|4
|Norwich
|Bournemouth
|5
|Southampton
|Wolves
|6
|West Ham
|Everton
|7
|Birmingham
|Cardiff
|8
|Bristol C.
|Barnsley
|9
|Derby
|Hull
|10
|Fulham
|Middlesboro
|Void
|11
|Huddersfield
|Brentford
|12
|Millwall
|Reading
|13
|Nott’m For.
|Luton
|Sunday
|14
|Preston
|Charlton
|15
|Q.P.R.
|Leeds
|EKO
|16
|Sheff Wed.
|Blackburn
|17
|Swansea
|Wigan
|18
|West Brom
|Stoke
|19
|Accrington
|Southend
|20
|Wimbledon
|Peterboro
|21
|Bolton
|Portsmouth
|22
|Doncaster
|Coventry
|23
|Fleetwood
|Shrewsbury
|24
|Gillingham
|Oxford Utd.
|25
|Lincoln
|Blackpool
|26
|Milton K.D.
|Sunderland
|27
|Rotherham
|Bristol R.
|28
|Tranmere
|Ipswich
|29
|Wycombe
|Rochdale
|30
|Bradford C.
|Scunthorpe
|31
|Cambridge U.
|Stevenage
|32
|Colchester
|Macclesfield
|33
|Crewe
|Cheltenham
|34
|Forest G.
|Salford C.
|35
|Grimsby
|Exeter
|36
|Newport Co.
|Swindon
|37
|Northampton
|Morecambe
|38
|Oldham
|Carlisle
|39
|Plymouth
|Mansfield
|40
|Port Vale
|Leyton O.
|41
|Walsall
|Crawley
|42
|Aldershot
|Chorley
|43
|Barnet
|Dagenham
|44
|Barrow
|Bromley
|45
|Eastleigh
|Chesterfield
|46
|Ebbsfleet
|Harrogate
|47
|Fylde
|Torquay
|48
|Halifax
|Maidenhead
|49
|Notts Co.
|Dover
