Spanish Super Cup: How Real Madrid Clinched Title In Atletico Clash

Skipper Sergio Ramos converted the decisive spot-kick as 10-man Real Madrid defeated local rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 11th time on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2017, secured the win after a goalless 120 minutes in Saudi Arabia, with Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey missing their penalties for Atletico.

Real’s Federico Valverde was sent off in extra time for fouling Alvaro Morata. This sparked a melee involving both sets of players.

In the shootout, Saul’s penalty hit the post before Thibaut Courtois saved Thomas’ spot-kick, giving Ramos the chance to secure the win.

Concise News understands that the tournament had a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.

Recall that Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished second in the Copa del Rey.