Sanders To Trump: You Will Lose 2020 Presidential Election

Frontline Democratic party aspirant for the 2020 U.S presidential election, Bernie Sanders has told President Donald Trump that he would not be re-elected into the White House.
Sanders stated this after Trump mocked him in a tweet on Sunday.
Trump had tweeted: “Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do-Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!”
Almost immediately, Sanders replied; “It means you’re going to lose”. The reply attracted over 580,000 likes in just 12 hours.
It means you’re going to lose. https://t.co/CVBKoKq8DT
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 12, 2020
Sanders is the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history and a member of the Democratic caucus.
He declared his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2020 last year in February and will be making his second attempt to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.
He became a progressive political star in 2016 although losing his candidacy bid to Hilary Clinton.
“We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it’s time to move that revolution forward,” he said.
An outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Sanders has described the current US president as a “pathological liar” and “racist”.
Sanders – an independent who caucuses with the Democrats – is one of the best-known names to join a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates, and early polls suggest he is far ahead.
He was first elected to Congress in 1990 and has served as Vermont senator since 2007.
Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Delaney and Julian Castro are among those who have also announced their intentions to run.
The 2020 Democratic presidential primary will be the first time more than one woman has competed for the party’s nomination.
If he wins the nomination, Sanders would become the oldest presidential candidate in US history.
