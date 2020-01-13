Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Los Blancos Fans ‘Unanimously Agree’ On Who Won Final For Them

A chunk of Real Madrid fans globally are recognising midfielder Federico Valverde as the ‘real hero’ of their triumphant Spanish Super Cup final against staunch rivals, Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Concise News reports that at the end of extra-time, the scoreline was 0-0.

Valverde was given his marching orders for a clear foul on Alvaro Morata five minutes before the deciding penalties.

With no goals scored, and the game into the second period of extra-time, Morata was en route to a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, and Valverde cynically brought him down.

Real went on to win the cup 4-1 on penalties.

Madrid fans took to Twitter afterwards to ‘express their gratitude’ to the young Uruguayan.

Ironically, Valverde was awarded the Man of the Match trophy, which was selected by Luis Enrique, an erstwhile Barcelona boss and now-Spanish national team head coach. It was not immediately clear if the decision was made prior to him seeing the ‘professional foul’ committed.

Check out some reactions below:

Officially the greatest tackle for the decade thank you @fedeevalverde – @amr_anwrr

The most amazing red card you will ever seen #HalaMadrid – @Fnkooz

man of the match Valverde – @ahmedas2030

Only Fede Valverde can win the Player of The Tournament Award after getting a Red Card in the Final – @VamosHazard

Fede Valverde appreciation tweet

Took a red card just to keep his team in the game. Worked his socks off. The Hero of Jeddah! – @kunmie_