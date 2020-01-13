Home » Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Los Blancos Fans ‘Unanimously Agree’ On Who Won Final For Them

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Los Blancos Fans ‘Unanimously Agree’ On Who Won Final For Them

By - 44 minutes ago on January 13, 2020
Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Los Blancos Fans 'Unanimously Agree' On Who Won Final For Them

Real Madrid’s hero on the night in Saudi Arabia was Federico Valverde (left)/Twitter

A chunk of Real Madrid fans globally are recognising midfielder Federico Valverde as the ‘real hero’ of their triumphant Spanish Super Cup final against staunch rivals, Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Concise News reports that at the end of extra-time, the scoreline was 0-0.

Valverde was given his marching orders for a clear foul on Alvaro Morata five minutes before the deciding penalties.

With no goals scored, and the game into the second period of extra-time, Morata was en route to a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, and Valverde cynically brought him down.

Real went on to win the cup 4-1 on penalties.

Madrid fans took to Twitter afterwards to ‘express their gratitude’ to the young Uruguayan.

Ironically, Valverde was awarded the Man of the Match trophy, which was selected by Luis Enrique, an erstwhile Barcelona boss and now-Spanish national team head coach. It was not immediately clear if the decision was made prior to him seeing the ‘professional foul’ committed.

Check out some reactions below:

Officially the greatest tackle for the decade thank you @fedeevalverde – @amr_anwrr

The most amazing red card you will ever seen #HalaMadrid – @Fnkooz

man of the match Valverde – @ahmedas2030

Only Fede Valverde can win the Player of The Tournament Award after getting a Red Card in the Final – @VamosHazard

Fede Valverde appreciation tweet

Took a red card just to keep his team in the game. Worked his socks off. The Hero of Jeddah! – @kunmie_

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.