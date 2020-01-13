Presidential Jet: Buhari Media Organization Reacts To Hanan’s Use Of Aircraft

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said Hanan Buhari used the presidential jet for an official assignment contrary to insinuations.

Concise News reported that Hanan, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter used the presidential jet for a visit to Bauchi State, North-East Nigeria.

Her action has generated reactions from Nigerians with the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claiming it is an abuse of power.

Also, leading human rights activist and lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) claimed Buhari’s daughter is not legally empowered to use the presidential private jet.

The BMO in a statement, Monday, has, however. argued that Nigeria’s former presidents used the presidential jets for private events.

“Even if the opposition party did not fully admit it, members of the First Family are not barred from travelling in a Presidential jet, especially to an official function,” the BMO said.

“In any case, PDP lacks the moral right to make this accusation because the party has a record of outright abuse and misuse of Presidential jets in its sixteen years in power at the centre.

“There was hardly any time in the PDP years that aircraft in the Presidential fleet were not used like charter jets, contrary to laid down regulations. There were instances in the past where friends and members of the extended family of past Presidents were given access to aircraft in the Presidential fleet.

“One instance that easily comes to mind was when some of the aircraft were used to ferry guests for a wedding. This is aside from when a certain First Lady used planes in the fleet for shopping sprees with her friends.

“Now we have a situation where one of the daughters of President Buhari was running an official errand for her father but PDP chose to spin it as a private photography trip. This is a very irresponsible act meant to score cheap political points.”

The BMO claimed that “After years of a fruitless search for dirt on the President, to the extent of making unfounded allegations against President Buhari, PDP now believes it has a smoking gun on corruption in an awkward place.

“Is it not amusing that a party whose officials and members are standing trial on sundry charges of corruption has opted to describe travelling in a Presidential jet as ‘worst case of corruption’?

“Several leading lights of the last administration are standing trial, some have even returned funds that were shared among party members in the run-up to the 2015 election from the $2.1bn arms procurement fund.

“Some electoral officials have also been convicted for benefiting from slush funds shared by former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

“The jury is still out on the $16bn spent on non-existent power projects between 1999 and 2007, yet PDP wants Nigerians to see President Buhari’s daughter travelling to Bauchi in a Presidential jet as ‘the worst form of corruption.’ Nigerians have not forgotten that one of the phrases that characterised the PDP years is the belief that stealing is not corruption!”