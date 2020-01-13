Tax System Reform: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Finance Bill 2019, which was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly in November, 2019, into law.

Concise News understands that the new law, alongside the 2020 Budget, is aimed at reforming Nigeria’s tax system to align with global best practices.

It is also to support MSMEs through the Ease of Doing Business initiative, and to raise government revenues, as well as incentivize investments in infrastructure and capital markets.

“This is the first time, since the return of democracy in 1999, that a Federal Budget is being accompanied by passage of a Finance Bill specially designed to support its implementation and to create a truly enabling environment for business and investment by the private sector,” Buhari said after signing the bill on Monday.

The Nigerian leader thanked the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly for the “hard work and support that have gone into the passage of the landmark Deep Offshore and Inland Basin PSC Amendment Bill, and the Finance Bill; both vital to the successful implementation of the 2020 Budget.”