NPFL: See What Bauchi Govt Did To Wikki Tourists Head Coach After Home Defeat

Garba Ibrahim has been replaced with Usman Abdullah Shariff as Technical Adviser of NPFL side Wikki Tourists after the club suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Sunshine Stars on Sunday.

Ibrahim, according to a statement issued by the club’s media manager, Nasiru Kobi, has been redeployed to the Bauchi State Sports Council.

Wikki, who have played seven straight matches without a win, dropped to 14th in the league standings following the loss to the Akure side.

“A New Technical Adviser has been appointed for #Wikkitouristsfc,” Kobi posted on his Facebook page.

“He is Usman Abdullah Shariff, he replaces Garba Ibrahim who has been redeployed to the Bauchi State Sports Council.

“Others appointed are Haruna Abubakar new Goalkeepers Trainer and Dantani Yahaya as Trainor 2.

“Other Technical Crew members affected and also redeployed to the sports council are the Chief Coach Bashir Sale,and Wada Jibrin Trainor while Bala Mohammed the Goalkeepers Trainer being a contract staff with the club was disengaged.”

The new head coach is expected to begin training with the team on Monday.