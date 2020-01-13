NPFL: Plateau Utd Toppled For First Time After Barren Draw (See Full Results)

Lobi Stars have displaced neighbours Plateau United from the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) standings following a 1-0 victory over visiting MFM FC after the conclusion of the Match Day 14 encounters across the country.

Concise News reports that at the early stages of the league, the Peace Boys seemed invincible until they suffered their first loss to Heartland in December, 2019.

Even with one game played less, Gbenga Ogunbote’s Lobi from Benue are perched comfortably on the log.

Speaking after his side pipped the Olukoya Boys, Ogunbote said it feels good to be top of the table but stressed that the team worked for it and acknowledged the herculean task of having to keep hold of their current position with 24 matches to the end of the season – albeit 25 for Lobi with a game in hand.

“We’ve really worked towards it, and honestly I just wish the season could end today. 24 games is a huge match, a huge number. So we will continue to work hard to be able to sustain the success.

“I hope we will be able to manage the success, it’s just a matter of character and attitude. We will work towards it to be able to maintain the lead.”

Following are the results of Match Day 14 fixtures in the ongoing 2019/2020 NPFL played on Sunday:

FC IfeanyiUbah 3-1 Warri Wolves

Heartland 1-0 Abia Warriors

Jigawa Golden Stars 3-2 Adamawa United

Kwara United 2-0 Katsina United

Lobi Stars 1-0 MFM FC

Plateau United 0-0 Akwa United

Wikki Tourists 1-2 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada FC of Uyo 2-1 Rivers United

Rescheduled matches:

Nasarawa United vs Rangers International

Kano Pillars vs Enyimba International