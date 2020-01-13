Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Jan. 13th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, January 13th, 2020.

The Supreme Court will on Monday deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the governor of Imo state. Ihedioha polled 273,404 votes to emerge winner of the election, while the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, finished second with 190,364 votes. Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 114,676 votes to end the race in third, while APC’s Hope Uzodinma finished fourth with 96,458 votes.

Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, now Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he never asked President Muhammadu Buhari to choose his successor. Bakare, who ran with Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, said he believed firmly that accurate succession in a democracy could only be achieved through free and fair elections.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana on Sunday said that the private use of the Presidential Jet by members of President Buhari’s family was not in accordance with law. The human rights activist, was reacting to the use of the presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, for a private ceremony in Bauchi state.

Former minister of information Labaran Maku has denied reports that he met with chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar to float a new political party. Maku, who is the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), dismissed the speculation on Sunday in Wakama, Akun, Nasarawa State, urging his supporters and other Nigerians to disregard it in its totality.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it has filed a suit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the 36 state governors in Nigeria to publish details of pensions to each of the former governors between 1999 and 2019. According to SERAP, only two governors—Delta state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa and Kwara state governor, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq—have responded to its FoI requests.

Queen Elizabeth has summoned senior royals to Sandringham for face-to-face talks to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. The meeting has been fixed for Monday, January 13.

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran Sunday to continue their protest after their country’s leaders admitted that the military shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. It was observed that demonstrators gathered at universities in Tehran and at sites in other cities, calling for senior officials to go, with riot police battling to contain them.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says he will not impose anybody on Rivers people in the build-up to the next general election in 2023. The governor, who made this known during a Solidarity Visit by leaders of the Orashi Region of Rivers on Saturday, said power can never be extended as a gift to any group.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez on Sunday said ‘no’ to the club as he is hoping to join the La Liga giants in June. Concise News reports that the current Al-Sadd of Qatar gaffer met with Barca’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oscar Grau and technical director Eric Abidal in the Middle-East to discuss the possibility of succeeding Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou.

Skipper Sergio Ramos converted the decisive spot-kick as 10-man Real Madrid defeated local rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup for the 11th time on Sunday. Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2017, secured the win after a goalless 120 minutes in Saudi Arabia, with Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey missing their penalties for Atletico.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.