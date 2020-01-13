Legendary rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem said he has been vindicated based on his hit track “Jaga Jaga” which according to him describes the country’s current situation.
Concise News reports that “Jaga Jaga” was released in 2002, which stirred reactions from the then president Olusegun Obasanjo.
The central idea of the song is corruption that has eaten deep into the society.
Speaking with Channels TV on Sunday, January 12, Abdulkareem said “In 2002 I dropped Nigeria Jaga Jaga, and the ex-president came on the National TV and said that boy wey sing that song, na him papa and him family jaga jaga.
“I was very happy that my message got to the president. I was very happy that the president talked back at me because that means they were listening and today I’ve been vindicated again because Nigeria is still Jaga Jaga”.
