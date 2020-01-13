Nigeria Customs Service Provides Important Update On 2019 Recruitment Shortlist

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says among the 828,333 that applied for various positions in 2019, it has shortlisted 162,399 applicants for its aptitude test.

Concise News reports that in April 2019, the Service commenced recruitment for 3,200 officers.

Now, a statement on Monday by Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Comptroller said the recruitment process was confronted by attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit it.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has expressed dismay over the criminal activities of these elements and gave assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that will be credible, transparent and smooth from the beginning to the end,” the statement stated.

Furthermore, the NCS said that the shortlisted candidates have been notified through their email addresses and telephone numbers.

“Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment, hence any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored,” it announced.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Garba, the newly appointed Coordinator for the Joint Border Operations Drill, North central Zone, Ilorin, Kwara State, says Federal Government policy on border closure was targeted at illegal businesses.

NAN reports that he spoke at the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday when he led his team on familiarisation tour of border communities in the state.

Garba, who is also a Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, explained that the idea was not to obstruct indigenes from legitimate trading.

He said, “The decision is rather to encourage local farmers, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, halt smuggling of illicit drugs and other prohibited goods in and out of the country.”