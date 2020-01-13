Mercy Reacts As Her Sister Accuses Tacha’s Fans Of Declaring Their Mum Dead

BBNaija star Mercy Eke has seemingly blasted Tacha Akide, after reports surfaced online that fans of the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter declared her mum dead.

Concise News reports that Promise Eke, a sister to Mercy had in the early hours of Monday in an Instagram video claimed that Tacha’s fans declared their mother dead.

According to her, Tacha’s fans shared their mum’s photo with the caption “Gone too soon”

“Gd morning everyone pls u guys should come and judge this am heart broken I woke up this morning only for me to see what the titans posted what a wicked world , who did my mum offend? how can tacha and her toxic fans put up my precious Mummys picture and wrote gone too soon #rip what for? what are we dragging can’t they accept the fact that the lost out and move on why bringing my mum and I into this what has mercy done is she the first to win in this world? What is her crime pls am calling on all responsible mothers in Nigeria all over the country pls help me my mum doesn’t deserve this , am calling” Mercy’s sister captioned the video.

Reacting to the claim, Mercy, in a live video appeared to have thrown some heavy jabs at Tacha saying “I woke up with tweets that some people who do not have a family, some people who are orphans, some people who are street dogs, some people who doesn’t have a sister. The Mercy you all see in the house is not someone t0 play with.

Watch video below

Recall that the reality stars have perceived beef for each other since their fight in the big brother house.