Latest Benue State News Online Today January 13th 2020

The Benue State Government has pledged to fund the treatment of a seven-month-old boy, Master Verse Asaar, born with a hole in his heart abroad.

This is was contained in a statement signed by Governor Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase last Wednesday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, Asaar was "born with congenital heart defect" and was being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, where he has been referred for further medical attention abroad.

Benue: Gov. Ortom Gives Orders On Mock-exam Registration Fees

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has directed the State Examination Board to immediately revert to the old registration fee of N4,500 for MOCK Senior School Certificate Examination in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase yesterday in Makurdi.

Secondary school final year students had been instructed by the state examination board to pay the sum of N6,500 as mock registration fees instead of the N4,500 previously paid by them.