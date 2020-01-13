John Legend Congratulates Khafi, Gedoni On Their Engagement

While the streets of social media still cannot get over the excitement of Khafi and Gedoni’s engagement, popular American singer John Legend has congratulated them.

The former BBNaija housemates got engaged on Christmas Day, December 25, during their holiday in South Africa, making them the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond the reality show.

Concise News reports that over the weekend, a Twitter user identified as @Royallemon3 shared the video of their engagement and moments in big brother house, using John Legends “All Of Me” as the background music.

“Because of the love you have showed my people😭 over 102k views in 2days. I woke up singing john legend songs so I was like why not do something. #KhaDoni2020” she captioned the post;

The post got to Legend who congratulated Khafi and Ghedoni, saying “Congratulations! I love seeing this”

Congratulations! I love seeing this https://t.co/JZ2SuXxbjU — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 11, 2020

Recall that their in-house relationship stirred much controversies on social media platforms, with their consequent raunchy moments, as many believed that their relationship won’t last.