JAMB CBT Centres In Lagos For 2020 UTME: Full List Of Registration Points

The approved Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT centres in Lagos and other states for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration has been released, Concise News can confirm.
According to the examination body, the release of the UTME CBT centres in Lagos and across the country followed thorough scrutiny its management.
JAMB therefore warned candidates sitting for the 2020 UTME not to fall victims of unapproved CBT centres.
It noted that the CBT centres are the only places where the candidates can register for the 2020 examination in Lagos.
To ease the stress on candidates, Concise News has made a compilation of the CBT centres in Lagos for those interested in registering for the 2020 UTME.
Full List of 2020 UTME CBT Centres In Lagos For Registration
1 Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.
2 Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State
3 Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe Bus stop, Egbe, Lagos State
4 Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State
5 Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun Lagos
6 Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.
7 Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State
8 Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State
9 Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos State
10 Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo
11 Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos
12 Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State
13 Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State
14 Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State
15 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l
16 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center ll
17 Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta Expressway, Hamadiya Bus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State
18 Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State
19 LAGOS Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos State
20 LAGOS Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.
21 LAGOS Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos
22 LAGOS Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, Lagos State
23 LAGOS Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
24 LAGOS Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State
25 LAGOS Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde Bus Stop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State
26 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State
27 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State
28 LAGOS FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos
29 LAGOS Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop, Iyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos
30 LAGOS Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State
31 LAGOS First Option Schools, Abijo-Ibeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny Homes Estate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State
32 LAGOS Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.
33 LAGOS Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State
34 LAGOS Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi Bus Stop, Oke-Aro, Lagos State
35 LAGOS Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State
36 LAGOS HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State
37 LAGOS High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State
38 LAGOS Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTBank, Anthony, Lagos State
39 LAGOS Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos
40 LAGOS Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close, Festac Town, Lagos State
41 LAGOS Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop, Ajah, Lagos State
42 LAGOS JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
43 LAGOS Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank, Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State
44 LAGOS LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21,SOMOYE STR,MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC CAMP IYANA IPAJA,ORILE AGEGE,LAGOS
45 LAGOS Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
46 LAGOS LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State
47 LAGOS Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
48 LAGOS Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga, Badagry, Lagos State
49 LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State
50 LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State. Cente II
51 LAGOS New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo, Lagos State
52 LAGOS Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos State
53 LAGOS Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by 11-30 Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos
54 LAGOS Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa Bus Stop, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
55 LAGOS Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
56 LAGOS Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside 2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State
57 LAGOS Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos State
58 LAGOS Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos
59 LAGOS Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos State
60 LAGOS Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun, Lagos State
61 LAGOS TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun, Lagos State
62 LAGOS The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, Badagry Expressway,Badagry, Lagos State
63 LAGOS TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State
64 LAGOS Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki – Epe Express way Oko – Ado, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
65 LAGOS Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State
66 LAGOS Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop, Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State
67 LAGOS University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of Social Sciences, Akoka, Lagos State
68 LAGOS Value Place College,Dupeolu Street, Old Lasisi Bamigbade Street. Opp Idimu Police Station By Isheri Bus Stop, Pipeline Bus stop. Idimu
69 LAGOS Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road, Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos State.
70 LAGOS Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State
71 LAGOS West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Lagos State
72 LAGOS West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
73 LAGOS Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
74 LAGOS Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothys College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.
75 LAGOS WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD,OGBA,LAGOS
76 LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr l
77 LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr ll 78 LAGOS Zeekay Schools, 2 Home of Grace Street, Agbede, Ikorodu, Lagos State
It is noteworthy that the above aforementioned Lagos State Centers are for JAMB registration.
