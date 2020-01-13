JAMB CBT Centres In Lagos For 2020 UTME: Full List Of Registration Points

The approved Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT centres in Lagos and other states for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration has been released, Concise News can confirm.

According to the examination body, the release of the UTME CBT centres in Lagos and across the country followed thorough scrutiny its management.

JAMB therefore warned candidates sitting for the 2020 UTME not to fall victims of unapproved CBT centres.

It noted that the CBT centres are the only places where the candidates can register for the 2020 examination in Lagos.

To ease the stress on candidates, Concise News has made a compilation of the CBT centres in Lagos for those interested in registering for the 2020 UTME.

Full List of 2020 UTME CBT Centres In Lagos For Registration

1 Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.

2 Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State

3 Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe Bus stop, Egbe, Lagos State

4 Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State

5 Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun Lagos

6 Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.

7 Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State

8 Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State

9 Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos State

10 Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo

11 Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos

12 Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State

13 Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State

14 Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State

15 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l

16 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center ll

17 Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta Expressway, Hamadiya Bus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State

18 Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State

19 LAGOS Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos State

20 LAGOS Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.

21 LAGOS Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos

22 LAGOS Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, Lagos State

23 LAGOS Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

24 LAGOS Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State

25 LAGOS Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde Bus Stop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State

26 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State

27 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State

28 LAGOS FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos

29 LAGOS Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop, Iyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos

30 LAGOS Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State

31 LAGOS First Option Schools, Abijo-Ibeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny Homes Estate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State

32 LAGOS Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

33 LAGOS Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State

34 LAGOS Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi Bus Stop, Oke-Aro, Lagos State

35 LAGOS Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State

36 LAGOS HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State

37 LAGOS High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State