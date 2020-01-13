Home » JAMB CBT Centres In Lagos For 2020 UTME: Full List Of Registration Points

The approved Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT centres in Lagos and other states for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration has been released, Concise News can confirm.

According to the examination body, the release of the UTME CBT centres in Lagos and across the country followed thorough scrutiny its management.

JAMB therefore warned candidates sitting for the 2020 UTME not to fall victims of unapproved CBT centres.

It noted that the CBT centres are the only places where the candidates can register for the 2020 examination in Lagos.

To ease the stress on candidates, Concise News has made a compilation of the CBT centres in Lagos for those interested in registering for the 2020 UTME.

Full List of 2020 UTME CBT Centres In Lagos For Registration

1 Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.

2 Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State

3 Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe Bus stop, Egbe, Lagos State

4 Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State

5 Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/Ikotun Lagos

6 Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.

7 Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State

8 Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State

9 Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos State

10 Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo

11 Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos

12 Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State

13 Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State

14 Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State

15 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l

16 Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center ll

17 Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta Expressway, Hamadiya Bus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State

18 Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State

19 LAGOS Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos State

20 LAGOS Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.

21 LAGOS Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos

22 LAGOS Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, Lagos State

23 LAGOS Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

24 LAGOS Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State

25 LAGOS Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde Bus Stop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State

26 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State

27 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State

28 LAGOS FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos

29 LAGOS Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop, Iyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos

30 LAGOS Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State

31 LAGOS First Option Schools, Abijo-Ibeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny Homes Estate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State

32 LAGOS Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

33 LAGOS Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State

34 LAGOS Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi Bus Stop, Oke-Aro, Lagos State

35 LAGOS Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State

36 LAGOS HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State

37 LAGOS High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State

38 LAGOS Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTBank, Anthony, Lagos State

39 LAGOS Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos

40 LAGOS Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close, Festac Town, Lagos State

41 LAGOS Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop, Ajah, Lagos State

42 LAGOS JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI (REGISTRATION ONLY)

43 LAGOS Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank, Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State

44 LAGOS LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21,SOMOYE STR,MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC CAMP IYANA IPAJA,ORILE AGEGE,LAGOS

45 LAGOS Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu

46 LAGOS LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State

47 LAGOS Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos

48 LAGOS Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga, Badagry, Lagos State

49 LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State

50 LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State. Cente II

51 LAGOS New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo, Lagos State

52 LAGOS Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos State

53 LAGOS Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by 11-30 Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos

54 LAGOS Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa Bus Stop, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State

55 LAGOS Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

56 LAGOS Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside 2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State

57 LAGOS Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos State

58 LAGOS Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos

59 LAGOS Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos State

60 LAGOS Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun, Lagos State

61 LAGOS TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun, Lagos State

62 LAGOS The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, Badagry Expressway,Badagry, Lagos State

63 LAGOS TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State

64 LAGOS Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki – Epe Express way Oko – Ado, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State

65 LAGOS Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State

66 LAGOS Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop, Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State

67 LAGOS University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of Social Sciences, Akoka, Lagos State

68 LAGOS Value Place College,Dupeolu Street, Old Lasisi Bamigbade Street. Opp Idimu Police Station By Isheri Bus Stop, Pipeline Bus stop. Idimu

69 LAGOS Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road, Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos State.

70 LAGOS Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State

71 LAGOS West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Lagos State

72 LAGOS West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

73 LAGOS Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

74 LAGOS Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothys College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.

75 LAGOS WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD,OGBA,LAGOS

76 LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr l

77 LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr ll 78 LAGOS Zeekay Schools, 2 Home of Grace Street, Agbede, Ikorodu, Lagos State

It is noteworthy that the above aforementioned Lagos State Centers are for JAMB registration.

