Imo Guber: Supreme Court Delivers Judgment After Fr. Mbaka’s 2020 Prophecy

The Supreme Court will on Monday deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the governor of Imo state.

Concise News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha winner of the March 9 governorship election in Imo.

Ihedioha – a former deputy speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives – polled 273,404 votes to emerge winner of the election, while the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, finished second with 190,364 votes.

Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 114,676 votes to end the race in third, while APC’s Hope Uzodinma finished fourth with 96,458 votes.

But the AA, APGA, and the APC rejected the outcome of the election.

The appellants had argued that Ihedioha did not obtain the constitutionally required one-quarter of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of the southeast state.

However, the Court of Appeal, in November, 2019, dismissed the appeals filed by the aforementioned candidates.

Displeased with the ruling of the Court of Appeal, the petitioners approached the apex court.

And in his New Year 2020 prophecy, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Fr. Ejike Mbaka, had said that the candidate of the APC, Uzodinma, would soon take over from PDP’s Ihedioha as governor.

According to him, Uzodinma will win at the Supreme Court, adding that his prediction is not based on his ability but that of the Holy Spirit.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final,” Mbaka said.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state. Even though Ihedioha has won in the tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha!

“What we are doing in Adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is Holy Spirit; once he reveals it, we say it.”