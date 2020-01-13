I Don’t Want ‘Yeye’ Boyfriend In 2020, Says Tiwa Savage

Without stating the calibre of her admirers, award-winning songstress Tiwa Savage has said she will not be tolerating “yeye” boyfriends in 2020.

Concise News reports that Tiwa made this known during her performance at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, over the weekend.

Towards the end of the performance of her hit track, ‘Attention’ the “49-99”, the singer said: “In 2020, I don’t need a yeye boyfriend.”

The mother of one had been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with starboy Wizkid.

The superstars have been alleged to be lovers as they are mostly seen together in public places and engaging in activities which portray them to be in a relationship.

But during her “Everything Savage concert on Monday, December 23, Tiwa openly addressed and seemingly confirmed the relationship with Wizkid, saying she might be older but she is sweet.

Describing the “Joro” crooner as a special one, the mother of one said: “It’s not a community relationship, it is a one-on-one relationship, I may be older, but the older the berry….”