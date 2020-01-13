Hanan Buhari’s Use Of Presidential Jet Should Inspire Youths – MURIC

The use of a presidential jet by Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, should be a source of motivation to Nigerian youths, according to the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Concise News reports that Hanan was flown to Bauchi last Thursday with a presidential jet to witness the Durbar under the invitation of the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu.

Hanan was invited by the monarch, as a special guest of honour, to capture the Durbar with her camera as a professional photographer.

The development has drawn wide criticism from many quarters but MURIC in a statement on Monday wondered why Hanan’s use of the jet is deemed inappropriate.

“How private is private? Are we saying that the traditional institution is inconsequential? What happened to our respect for our norms and values? Are we to assume that our system no longer recognises the traditional institution?” MURIC asked.

“If so, why do governors still appoint emirs, obis and obas? If the law of the land still recognises traditional rulers, Hanan’s invitation to Bauchi cannot be rightly described as a private affair.

“Besides, that function passed a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially the Nigerian girl-child. It poses a challenge to them to eschew laziness.

“More importantly, it underlines the significance and relevance of every aspect of human knowledge. This is a very important message wailers missed.”

MURIC further noted: “President Buhari should not be guillotined for permitting her daughter’s use of the jet. After all, it was not for any frivolous jamboree like shopping in Dubai. We may want to ignore the excesses of past landlords of Aso Rock to justify PMB’s action.

“It amounts to overzealousness on the part of critics to grab every little straw and make mountains out of molehills. They are simply trying to draw the attention of Nigerians away from PMB’s monumental achievements simply because they were merely looking for the president’s faults.”