Hanan Buhari Says Can’t Wait For Another Project

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Hanan says she is anticipating another personal projects after the initial one that caused backlash.

Hanan, a first-class graduate of photography from a UK university, recently flew to Bauchi state for a private engagement using the presidential jet.

She was said to have been invited to a durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, and while there, she documented the event and other tourist attractions in the state.

Her use of the presidential jet raised dust, with many Nigerians saying such trips would increase the maintenance cost of the aircraft in the presidential fleet. N8.5 billion was set aside for maintenance of the presidential fleet in the 2020 budget.

Jumping to her defence, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had said there was nothing wrong with the trip and that the president’s family is entitled to use the presidential aircraft.

He added that the office of the national security adviser (NSA) — overseeing the presidential air fleet — was informed of Hanan’s private engagement.

Amid the backlash, Aisha, wife of the president, posted a video of Hanan’s work on social media including Twitter and Instagram.

Replying to an Instagram user who commented on Aisha’s post, Hanan said she could not wait for her next project.

The user with the name @Rukkayahsdiary had commented: “It is so beautiful Hanan Buhari. Your love for culture is what makes your culture unique and beautiful. Telling our story our own way.”

She also appreciated a number of other Instagram users who commended the work.