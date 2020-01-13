Guardiola Speaks On Aguero Breaking Premier League Goals Record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed striker Sergio Aguero on becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading overseas goalscorer, Concise News reports.

Aguero’s hat-trick helped City maul Aston Villa 6-1 on Sunday afternoon, and took his overall league goals tally to 177, breaking the record held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who scored 175 times.

The hat-trick was Aguero’s 12th in his Premier League career, taking that record outright having previously shared it with Alan Shearer, who remains the competition’s most prolific player with 260 goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Guardiola said: “Aguero is a legend and legends rise tonight.

“Thierry Henry is one of the most incredible players to play in this league and he will be proud that Sergio is the guy who breaks his record. He was a legend and Sergio is the same.

“To score this amount of goals means you have done for many years a lot of good things. He’s been consistent for many years and so we are proud of him.

“He is the most incredible person. You cannot achieve this without being a guy who loves to play football.”