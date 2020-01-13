Governorship Appeals: Supreme Court Takes Decision On Hearing

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered the suspension of the hearing of the governorship appeals from six states of the federation.

Concise News understands that the CJN gave the order in order to decongest the Supreme Court.

The apex court is expected to hear the appeals from the governorship elections in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States.

It was learned that as part of efforts to decongest the court, the CJN directed counsels representing the parties not to appear with more than five lawyers.

But he granted the parties in the case to witness the proceedings and until that was done, Justice Muhammad ordered that the hearing be put on hold.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo) as winners of the March elections.