Governorship Appeals: Fresh Update From Supreme Court

By - 1 day ago on January 13, 2020
Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad (Image courtesy State House)

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeals from the governorship elections in Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Plateau and, Sokoto to Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, adjourned the hearing on the back of a couple of setbacks.

Justice Muhammad had earlier ordered the suspension of the hearing in order to decongest the court.

It was also learned that a member of the panel had fallen sick.

But the CJN later said the sick member had been attended to, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo) as winners of the March elections.

