FG Not Doing Enough To Unify Nigerians After Civil War – Babangida

A former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has admitted Nigerians have not been fully reconciled following the civil war which ravaged the country between 1967-1970.

Concise News reports that Babangida said this recently where he noted that efforts made to reconcile Nigerians after the war did not yield the much-needed results because they were inconsistent.

He, however, commended the establishment of unity schools and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and called on the Federal Government to do more to achieve their objectives.

“For example, the NYSC, unity schools.. I think we didn’t push it hard,” he told Channels TV. “We should have pushed all those hard so that people from different parts of the country can say that we met at unity schools together.”

I Never Spoke About Buhari’s Successor – Pst. Bakare

Meanwhile, the Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, now Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he never asked President Muhammadu Buhari to choose his successor.

Bakare, who ran with Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, said he believed firmly that accurate succession in a democracy could only be achieved through free and fair elections.

The cleric was reacting to the controversy that trailed his nationwide address on 5 January.

“My use of the word ‘succession’ has drawn curious reactions from various quarters. Apparently, and without my participation, it has been interpreted as my asking Buhari to foist his choice on the nation in flagrant disregard of democratic principles,” he said.

“I neither did this nor did I insinuate at any point that Buhari should ‘pick’ or ‘choose’ his successor as some news outlets have conjured.

“Succession is an expansive term that does not focus on one position alone, mindful as I am that no individual can singlehandedly solve Nigeria’s problems. Instead, it focuses on the institution of systems of predictable progress, and the sustainable replacement of capable hands with capable hands across the entire system, whether through elections or appointments.

“Unfortunately, some have chosen to place leadership succession on the one hand, and free, fair and credible elections on the other, as mutually exclusive issues when, indeed, the latter is the strategic vehicle for arriving at the former.

“In a democratic society, you cannot achieve accurate succession without free, fair and credible elections.”