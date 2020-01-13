EPL: I Have Never Wanted To Play For Nigeria, Chelsea Star Explains

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed he always wanted to play for the Three Lions of England and not Nigeria while growing up.

Concise News reports that officials from Nigeria had tried to convince the former England youth international to pitch tent with the West Africans.

The player, born to Nigerian parents, however, opted to feature for the English senior national team and made his debut on October 11, 2019, against the Czech Republic in a European Championship qualifier.

While reflecting on his international career, Abraham admitted he waited for an opportunity to play for the European team and grabbed it with two hands when it came.

“I’m always ambitious and it’s always at the back of my mind,” Abraham told Chelsea’s official website. “Growing up, I always wanted to play for England and now I have the opportunity so I’ll try to grab it with two hands. There’s probably more pressure being Chelsea’s number nine but I’m enjoying myself and I just have to keep doing that.

“It’s about staying focused on Chelsea, going out there every game and doing my best, getting the wins and then I can focus on the summer with England.”

The striker has scored 13 goals in 21 matches for Frank Lampard’s side this season.