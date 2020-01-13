EPL: Again, Nigerian Billionaire Dangote Speaks On Buying Arsenal

Nigerian business tycoon and Arsenal fan Aliko Dangote has restated his resolve to buying the club after the completion of his refinery in Lagos State.
Dangote who is valued at £10 billion, wants to replace owner Stan Kroenke but is concentrating on the refinery project for now.
“It is a team that yes I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,’ Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.
“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can. I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.