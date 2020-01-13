EPL: Again, Nigerian Billionaire Dangote Speaks On Buying Arsenal

Nigerian business tycoon and Arsenal fan Aliko Dangote has restated his resolve to buying the club after the completion of his refinery in Lagos State.

Dangote who is valued at £10 billion, wants to replace owner Stan Kroenke but is concentrating on the refinery project for now.

“It is a team that yes I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,’ Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can. I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”