Edo: Gov Obaseki Signs New Minimum Wage Structure

The new minimum wage of N30,000 will enter into the bank accounts of Edo State civil servants for January 2020 salaries.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki confirmed this after signing into law the new minimum wage structure for civil servants following a meeting with organized labour at the government house in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

He added that an agreement on the new minimum wage structure was easily reached with the joint negotiating council based on transparency on both sides, with the government willing to provide a conducive atmosphere for workers to deliver their best.

Gov Obaseki said the success recorded owes to the sincerity between government, labour and trade unions, noting “there should not be much difference between a state worker, federal government worker, and a local government worker because it is the same government.”

“What we have done in Edo is to change the narrative by emphasizing on productivity. If you want someone to be productive, the minimum you can do is to pay the person a living wage,” he added.

He said the next phase of welfare package for workers in the state will include capacity building of public servants to be more efficient and productive.

“Every worker must have health cover; every worker who is eligible must have a house mortgage of their own and every worker will undertake, at least one public service training in the public service training academy every year,” he said.

Obaseki has during his new year day broadcast promised that workers in the state will get the new minimum wage of N30,000 from January 2020.