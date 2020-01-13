Dakore Addresses Rumours On Crashed Marriage

Days ago, there were speculations that actress, Dakore Akande‘s marriage crashed and she has come out to debunk the claims in a video marking her wedding anniversary.
There were speculations that Dakore had issues with her in-laws who wanted a male child from the mother of two.
Meanwhile the actress had in a rcent interview said “I have only two kids and I am done. I am alright. I am not planning for another.”
Another report claimed that her marriage was shaky because of financial crisis.
But in an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress shared a video of their two daughters with the caption “Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou ❤❤❤”Sadly once they realize hating isn’t working they start telling lies” #Psalm35 #shametobadpeople”
In his response, her husband Olu Akande said “10 years just like that! 😳 Happy Anniversary sweetheart! ❤️❤️❤️🍾🥂 And to those who care to know, it’s 10 years, not 9, not 11; 10 beautiful, sweet, at times challenging, wonderful years! Don’t believe everything you hear, or read, or see for that matter! #nowyouknow”
Again, Dakore said “just like that, we give God all the glory, you and our girls bring me much joy.”
