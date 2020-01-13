Days after slamming Donald Trump, for “putting Americans lives in danger”, Cardi B has hinted on venturing into politics, Concise News reports.

The “Bodak Yellow singer slammed the president after the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, whom Trump said should have been killed many years ago.

In series of tweets over the weekend, Cardi B said she would be going to school for a couple of years to learn more about politics, even though she does not like government.

The 27-year-old wrote: “ think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government ”

Tweeting further, the mother of one said “Like I was watching War documentaries.No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,’ she tweeted. ‘I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . ‘ (sic)” she added.