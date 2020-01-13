Bobrisky Breaks Silence As AIT Pronounces Him Dead

In the early hours of Monday, January 13, a report of published by Africa Independent Television (AIT) stated that popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky was dead.

The report since it was published on AIT’s official Facebook page, has been trending and generating outrages on other platforms.

According to the report, the cross-dresser was involved in a ghastly accident on Sunday and the state of his health was confirmed by a doctor at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The post reads “Controversial Nigerian cross dresser and male Barbie aka Bob Risky is Dead. Speaking to News men at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Markman Zara stated that Bobrisky was rushed to the clinic in the wee hours of yesterday after surviving a fatal accident allegedly on his way to a party.

“The doctor stated that though he was conscious as at the time of entry in to the clinic, there was nothing they could do as he had lost so much blood. AIT Correspondent at the clinic stated that celebrities like Tonto Dike and Bobriskys partner Oluwagbenga Abiodun were at the clinic in tears. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

Reacting, Bobrisky debunked the claims in an Instagram post, saying he is very much alive and will grace the funeral of who came up with the report.

“Anybody wishing me dead will die before me and I will slay in all black to your burial.”

In another post, he shared a video of him dancing at the party he graced on Sunday, with the caption “My enemies want me dead UNA go wait tire because have eaten and dine with d WITCHES of all d world. The power is in my hand let see who die first.”