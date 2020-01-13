Home » Biafra: Pat Utomi Reveals What Would Have Happened If Civil War Was Fought Today

Biafra: Pat Utomi Reveals What Would Have Happened If Civil War Was Fought Today

Professor of Political Economics and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria would have disintegrated if the Biafra Civil war was fought in the present day.

According to Utomi, Nigeria may not exist if Biafra was fought today due to the recognition given by the international community to self-determination.

He made the assertion while delivering his keynote address at the 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Civil War organised by the Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo in Lagos, on Monday.

The Delta State-born Professor also called for the de-centralisation of Nigeria’s government, stressing that such will move the government closer to the people.

He said: “Government should be de-centralised and moved closer to the people for effectiveness.

“We must address the issues that led to the Civil War.

“I can tell you that if the Biafran war is fought today, there will be no Nigeria because the international community now recognises self-determination.”

