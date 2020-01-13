Benue: Ortom Speaks On Endorsing Candidates For LG Election

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has dismissed insinuation that he has ‘anointed candidates’ for the forthcoming state Local Government (LG) elections, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the election is set to hold in the first quarter of this year after it was initially shifted from November, 2019.

“2020 is a special year and for us as a government, we are determined to give our people the best of service delivery.

— BenueStateGovernment (@benuestategovt) January 9, 2020

Speaking during an expanded caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi at the weekend, the state’s number one citizen quelled the claims of some of the aspirants, insisting that he had no favourite candidate.

“Let no one tell you ‘I am Ortom’s candidate’ or ‘I am Ortom’s wife candidate’. If I have interest in any local government, I will call stakeholders and tell them. I have no any candidate,” he said.

The governor therefore appealed to all party faithful to remain united, stressing that those who had not benefited yet still have more days ahead to reap the gains of their efforts for the party.

“We are happy that the PDP won governor, three senators out of three, eight House of Representatives out of 11, 22 House of Assembly members out of 30 in the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Also present at the meeting was an ex-governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Speaking in the same vein as the incumbent governor, Suswan warned anyone parading himself as the governor’s anointed candidate to desist.