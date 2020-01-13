Benue: Gov. Ortom Gives Orders On Mock-exam Registration Fees

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has directed the State Examination Board to immediately revert to the old registration fee of N4,500 for MOCK Senior School Certificate Examination in the state, Concise News reports.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase on Sunday in Makurdi.

Secondary school final year students had been instructed by the state examination board to pay the sum of N6,500 as mock registration fees instead of the N4,500 previously paid by them.

“No candidate for the MOCK examination in the state should be asked to pay the new fees of N6,500”, Ortom warned.

The governor further directed the State Ministry of Education to ensure that school principals strictly complied with the directive and did not impose arbitrary levies on the candidates.

He reassured the people that his administration would continue to place priority on the education of the Benue child.

Operation Whirl Stroke: Ortom, Sule beg FG not to withdraw soldiers from Benue, Nasarawa

In related news, following tensions arising from the federal government’s decision to withdraw the military involved in the security operation covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Governors Ortom and Abdullahi Sule have appealed to the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to sustain the military operation.

According to the governors, sustaining the military operation for at least another two years would ensure the full restoration of peace and flushing out all criminal elements operating in the region.

Sule in his submission, noted that there had not been any serious security breach since the announcement for the withdrawal of the military.

He however said that there was tension and fear, especially in the border communities, with residents leaving their homes.