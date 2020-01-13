Bauchi Gov. Mohammed Alleges Plot To Pull Him Down Through Supreme Court

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has alleged that his detractors are planning to use the supreme court to pull him down.

Commenting on the challenge against his victory in last year’s election, Mohammed said even though he is currently in a London hospital, he believes God will grant him victory.

Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the victory of the governor at the tribunal but lost. He proceeded to the appeal court where he also failed before heading to the apex court.

The supreme court was meant to rule on the case on Monday but adjourned till Tuesday.

Mohammed said in a statement which Mukhtar Gidado, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, this period made him to know who his real supporters are.

“I really appreciate the passion, support and concern shown at this critical and crucial point. This certainly is a moment that God has shown us our real supporters. It is also the time when our detractors, within and outside our fold are exposed,” he said.

“I appreciate our outstanding partners of progress and paradigm shift in Bauchi state. I wish to reaffirm my commitment to the lofty ideals of our New Bauchi Movement and pledge to lead with justice, equity and humility.

“We will however soon take drastic action to get rid of saboteurs and ungrateful people within our midst, while at the same time recognising and rewarding those who contributed positively to our Movement and show loyalty to us and our Bauchi Project. Many unexpected opponents and opposition have emerged to pull us down through the Supreme Court.

“Insha Allah they will fail. I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is able and capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours Insha Allah! Cheers and you all.”