Banky W Reacts As NFVCB Suspends Sugar Rush From Showing In Cinemas

Singer and actor Banky W has expressed optimism that “Sugar Rush” will be back on screen after the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) suspended it across cinemas in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that NFVCB earlier banned Sugar Rush which hit cinemas on 25 December, 2019, because the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition had expired.

The statement read in part, “It has come to our notice that #BringBackSugarRush is currently gaining momentum on Twitter with many speculating a ban on the movie ‘Sugar Rush’ and presuming the supposed action as a sign of government’s intention to stifle creativity.

“The movie has not just significantly increased box office revenues within a short period but has improved our cinematic culture which is sine qua non for attracting the investment we so much desire as a nation.”

Speaking on the suspension of the movie, the Executive Director of the Board, Adedayo Thomas, said, “I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush.

“I am currently working with the distributor, producer, director and key actors to grant final approval for the resumed exhibition at cinemas.”

But reacting to the move which has generated outrage on social media, Banky W wrote in part: “If you saw @sugarrushmovie and loved it, or if you planned to, please read our statements. We are very hopeful and optimistic that the film will be back on screens in a few days, so please don’t give up on us, and please stay optimistic with us…”