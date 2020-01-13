Aston Villa Sign Pepe Reina On Short-Term Loan From AC Milan

Struggling Premier League side Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan.

Reina had played just once this season for AC Milan, in the 2-1 Serie A win away to Genoa, sitting behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

The Spaniard spent nine years in the Premier League with Liverpool between 2005 and 2014, winning four trophies – including the 2006 FA Cup – after joining from Villarreal.

The former Barcelona youth product has since played for Bayern Munich and Napoli – featuring 182 times for the Italians in four seasons, one on loan.

But since joining Milan in the 2018-19 season, 36-cap Spain star Reina has played just five times in the league – 13 in total.

Boss Dean Smith was forced into the transfer market after No1 Tom Heaton suffered a long-term injury.

And he has swooped for experienced Spaniard Reina, 37, until the end of the season in his desperate bid to help Villa avoid the drop.

On the deal, Smith said: “We’ve managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience.

“At the start of the summer, we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton.

“Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

“But Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities.”